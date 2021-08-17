Fugitive sex offender living under alias in Wilmington sentenced to prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was living in Wilmington under an alias is heading to prison after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to 52 months in prison last week.

“In 2008, Sisk was convicted of an offense involving sexual contact with a 5-year-old and his sentence included a lifetime registration requirement,” the Department of Justice stated in a news release. “After being released, Sisk moved to Michigan where he initially registered but by late 2017, Sisk had absconded and in January 2018, a warrant issued from Michigan for failure to register. Investigators learned that Sisk traveled to South Carolina in early 2019, where he allegedly had sexual contact with a 4-year-old, according to an April 2019 warrant that remains pending.

“By June 2019, Sisk had relocated to Wilmington, NC and was living under the alias of Johnny Osborne. In January 2020, Sisk was stopped at a checkpoint in New Hanover County and identified himself as Johnny Osborne but was unable to produce a license and eventually was identified as Sisk by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office through fingerprint analysis. Sisk did not, as required, register as a sex offender anywhere in North Carolina.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.