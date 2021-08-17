Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fugitive sex offender living under alias in Wilmington sentenced to prison

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to 52 months...
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to 52 months in prison last week. (Source: Gray News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was living in Wilmington under an alias is heading to prison after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to 52 months in prison last week.

“In 2008, Sisk was convicted of an offense involving sexual contact with a 5-year-old and his sentence included a lifetime registration requirement,” the Department of Justice stated in a news release. “After being released, Sisk moved to Michigan where he initially registered but by late 2017, Sisk had absconded and in January 2018, a warrant issued from Michigan for failure to register.  Investigators learned that Sisk traveled to South Carolina in early 2019, where he allegedly had sexual contact with a 4-year-old, according to an April 2019 warrant that remains pending.

“By June 2019, Sisk had relocated to Wilmington, NC and was living under the alias of Johnny Osborne. In January 2020, Sisk was stopped at a checkpoint in New Hanover County and identified himself as Johnny Osborne but was unable to produce a license and eventually was identified as Sisk by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office through fingerprint analysis. Sisk did not, as required, register as a sex offender anywhere in North Carolina.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
Portion of Carolina Beach closed for Netflix film "Florida Man"
Section of beach strand still closed as filming of Netflix series ‘Florida Man’ continues in Carolina Beach
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.
CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October
According to officials at the scene, a car drove over a parking block at the IHOP located at...
Car strikes column at IHOP in Wilmington

Latest News

High School Football
New Hanover football cancels opening game against New Bern due to COVID protocols
It only takes a matter of minutes for thieves to get under your truck or car, steal the...
Mechanics offer tips to protect yourself from catalytic converter thefts
Water Street in Wilmington flooded during Hurricane Florence.
Elected officials head to Raleigh to advocate for flood resiliency funding
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
Indoor mask mandate goes into effect Friday for New Hanover County