First Alert Forecast: tracking tropical systems Fred, Grace, and Henri

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fred made a landfall at Cape San Blas, Florida late Monday as a strong tropical storm and, on this Tuesday, its remnants will shroud the mountains of the western Carolinas with solid, heavy rainfall. On the outer edge of these remnants, the Cape Fear Region will be ripe for spottier downpour and thunderstorm activity, so be on the lookout for that. In between any raindrops, expect a mix of clouds and hazy sun, sticky southerly breezes, and high temperatures in the 80s to locally around 90. And in the surf: expect two or four-foot breakers, a low to moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures near 83.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin this week... Tropical Storm Grace will steam from the northern Caribbean islands toward Mexico with zero Cape Fear impacts, and Tropical Storm Henri will churn near Bermuda. Middle and upper-level winds will steer Henri erratically and, at times, claw at its structure. Thankfully, Henri is not likely to ever visit the Cape Fear Region directly, but we will watch it closely in case. And in any case: some of its swell may reach local beaches and enhance the risk of rip currents by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is officially using the French pronunciation for Henri i.e. ahn-Hree.

Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

