Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: T.D. Fred pushes northward bringing more scattered showers, monitoring other tropical systems

By Claire Fry
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Courtesy of Fred, today has consisted of scattered showers and storms for SE NC. In between any raindrops, expect sticky southerly breezes, and overnight temperatures in the upper 70s. These stormy conditions will proceed into tomorrow’s forecast with additional downpours and thunderstorm activity, so be on the look out for that.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin this week... Tropical Storm Grace will steam from the northern Caribbean islands toward Mexico with zero Cape Fear impacts, and Tropical Storm Henri will churn near Bermuda. Middle and upper-level winds will steer Henri erratically and, at times, claw at its structure. Thankfully, Henri is not likely to ever visit the Cape Fear Region directly, but we will watch it closely in case. And in any case: some of its swell may reach local beaches and enhance the risk of rip currents by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is officially using the French pronunciation for Henri i.e. ahn-Hree.

Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
Portion of Carolina Beach closed for Netflix film "Florida Man"
Section of beach strand still closed as filming of Netflix series ‘Florida Man’ continues in Carolina Beach
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.
CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October
According to officials at the scene, a car drove over a parking block at the IHOP located at...
Car strikes column at IHOP in Wilmington

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: tracking tropical systems Fred, Grace, and Henri
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 17, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 17, 2021
Tracking The Tropics
First Alert Forecast: tropics roaring with activity, summery conditions for SE NC
Fred, Grace, and Henri
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Aug. 16, 2021