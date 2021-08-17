First Alert Forecast: T.D. Fred pushes northward bringing more scattered showers, monitoring other tropical systems

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Courtesy of Fred, today has consisted of scattered showers and storms for SE NC. In between any raindrops, expect sticky southerly breezes, and overnight temperatures in the upper 70s. These stormy conditions will proceed into tomorrow’s forecast with additional downpours and thunderstorm activity, so be on the look out for that.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin this week... Tropical Storm Grace will steam from the northern Caribbean islands toward Mexico with zero Cape Fear impacts, and Tropical Storm Henri will churn near Bermuda. Middle and upper-level winds will steer Henri erratically and, at times, claw at its structure. Thankfully, Henri is not likely to ever visit the Cape Fear Region directly, but we will watch it closely in case. And in any case: some of its swell may reach local beaches and enhance the risk of rip currents by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is officially using the French pronunciation for Henri i.e. ahn-Hree.

Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.