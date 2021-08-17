Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COVID cases steadily increase in children

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 121,000 cases last week. That’s 18% of all cases nationally.

COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.

There have been 4.4 million COVID cases in children since the pandemic began or 14.4% of the total.

However, kids make up a much smaller percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.

Children accounted for up to 3.5% of all COVID hospitalizations last week in the 23 states that reported them.

Up to 1.9% of all child COVID cases resulted in hospitalization.

Children only made up a quarter of a percent of all COVID deaths last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
Portion of Carolina Beach closed for Netflix film "Florida Man"
Section of beach strand still closed as filming of Netflix series ‘Florida Man’ continues in Carolina Beach
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.
CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October
According to officials at the scene, a car drove over a parking block at the IHOP located at...
Car strikes column at IHOP in Wilmington

Latest News

People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Pentagon: US, Taliban coordinate as Kabul evacuation speeds
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Pentagon spokesman on Afghanistan flights: 'Time is of the essence'