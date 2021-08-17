Charter Day School updates its COVID-19 mask policy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A post seen on the Roger Bacon Academy Facebook page Monday indicated its mask policy had been updated to mandate masks for all students and staff while indoors as well as on buses.

After dozens of COVID-19 cases in school drew attention to the lack of safety measures implemented at Charter Day School in Leland, health officials issued a control measure to require compliance with health department guidelines.

As the positive cases multiplied in the first couple of weeks of school, parents expressed concern about the safety of their children.

By August 2, the Brunswick County Health Department had been notified of 67 cases at the Leland charter school.

After issuing a control measure for direct compliance, safety protocols and quarantine measures were implemented; however, masks were only required on buses — until this week.

