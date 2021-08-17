Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Schools updates mask policy to include all students, staff members

Brunswick County Schools students and staff will be required to wear a face covering inside school buildings for the start of the 2021-22 school year effective immediately, the school system announced Tuesday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - All Brunswick County Schools students and staff will be required to wear a face covering inside school buildings for the start of the 2021-22 school year effective immediately, officials announced Tuesday.

“During the August 17, 2021 BCS Committee Meetings, Board Members approved amending the face covering policy to include ‘all staff’ regardless of vaccination status and to review the Face Covering policy on a continuous basis to determine when it is time to modify the policy again,” a Brunswick County Schools spokesperson wrote in an email.

Student-athletes actively playing sports do not have to wear face coverings, while all visitors to BCS schools are required to wear a mask.

Face coverings are required on BCS school buses.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

