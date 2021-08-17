Bladen County Hospital tightens visitation policy

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Due to changes in the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus and the continuing high spread of cases in the community, Cape Fear Valley Health, which owns Bladen County Hospital, announced changes to the current visitation policy, which will begin Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Starting Wednesday, the hospital will be the limiting hours of visitation to between 4 and 8 p.m. and restricting the number of allowed visitors to one per day per patient. Visitors will no longer be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients.

Bladen County Hospital patients may have no more than one visitor from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors must be at least 16 years old. One overnight visitor is allowed for patients unless restricted as mentioned below, and that overnight visitor will count as the day’s one allowed visitor until the next 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. window opens.

Family and friends of patients are strongly encouraged to consider virtual visitation options such as video and phone calls. Assistance with phone or video calls may be arranged through the patient’s nurses’ station.

Visitors and patients in all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities and clinics are required to properly wear a mask at all times. Masks must remain on at all times, even in patients’ rooms, or the visitor will be asked to leave. Neck gaiters are not permitted. This mask policy will be strictly enforced.

All visitors will be screened with a brief verbal questionnaire and a temperature scan before being allowed entry. Those who refuse to answer the questions or who have a temperature above 100.3 Fahrenheit will be denied entry.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.