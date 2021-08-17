BACK TO SCHOOL: Discussing mental health with NHC School Counselor Supervisor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we’re featuring different areas of how you can prepare to go back to school.

Tanya Jordan, Supervisor of School Counseling & Social Work at New Hanover County Schools, stopped by WECT to talk about students’ mental health as the new school year approaches.

Jordan explained that Counselors have an open door policy, but have done extensive training and preparation in anticipation of students having greater needs.

She said employees of New Hanover County Schools can use counseling as a resource as well. NHCS can provide a referral to the EAP (Employee Assistance Program), where they can get 24/7 support for free short-term counseling or a referral to long-term counseling.

New Hanover County has 85 school counselors and 51 school social workers that support students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.