Wilmington City Council appoints interim fire chief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council voted to appoint Deputy Chief Steve Mason as Wilmington Fire Department’s Interim Fire Chief during Monday’s agenda briefing.

Following the retirement of Fire Chief Cecil V. “Buddy” Martinette, Chief Mason’s interim appointment will go into effect September 12, 2021.

“I have known Chief Mason for many years and have great confidence in his abilities as a leader. He is immanently qualified to lead the department during this interim period,” said Interim City Manager Tony Caudle.

Chief Mason has 30 years of service with the fire department (27 with Wilmington Fire Department) and has held the role of Deputy Fire Chief since June 2017.

“Chief Mason has played an integral role in developing a modern and highly performing fire department for the City of Wilmington. City Council’s decision to appoint him as Interim Fire Chief is a testimony to his experience and professionalism, and our trust in his ability to oversee the vitally important work of our fire department,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

The outgoing chief praised Chief Mason’s ability to serve in the new position.

“While Chief Mason’s qualification for this work is clearly evident, you should also know that he is an outstanding person who his highly regarded by his peers in the profession,” said Chief Martinette.

