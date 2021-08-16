Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns

Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hostess Brands, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of hot dog and hamburger buns due to the potential for listeria and salmonella contamination.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to this issue, according to the FDA.

The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.

The products were sold to distributors, convenience stores and retailers across the United States.

The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.
The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.(FDA)

Anyone with the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA said Hostess Brands made the decision after learning about the issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries.

Listeria can cause a serious infection in young children and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer from short-term effects. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Salmonella can also cause a serious infection and often present with symptoms of fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Crews removed the Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.
Crews work to remove Confederate statues early Sunday morning
The City of Raleigh is implementing a mask mandate for indoor spaces regardless of a person’s...
Raleigh issues mask mandate starting at 5 p.m. Friday
Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park Amphitheater will require vaccinations or negative Covid tests from artists, fans
Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Governor Cooper, state health officials plead for school boards that didn’t mandate masks to reconsider

Latest News

Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina sees dip in COVID-19 cases
Julia Olson-Boseman
State Bar still conducting investigation into grievance against New Hanover County Chairwoman
The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator