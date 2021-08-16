Senior Connect
Topsail High names new AD, head baseball and basketball coaches

Chris McGee, Topsail High School athletic director(Pender County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Topsail High School has a new athletic director, head baseball coach, head girls basketball coach and head boys basketball coach, Pender County Schools announced.

Christopher McGee has been approved by the Pender County Board of Education to take over as athletic director at Topsail High School. He replaces Chuck Kornegay.

McGee most recently served as a head football coach, assistant athletic director and physical education teacher at Overhills High School in Spring Lake. He has previously coached and taught at Pasquotank County High, Grandy Primary School and Camden County High School.

“Having been on campus for a bit now, I’ve gotten to know some of the student-athletes, coaches and staff here at Topsail. I was excited before, but now I’m eager to get fall sports started,” McGee said. “I’m looking forward to helping all our Pirate programs be the best they can be and keeping that sense of pride going in our community.”

Topsail’s new head baseball coach is Terence Connelly. Connelly is a former UNCW baseball player and most recently worked as an assistant coach at UNC Greensboro.

Ingar Sidbury has been promoted to head coach of the Topsail girls basketball program. He has served as a varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach for the past several years.

The new boys basketball coach is Tyler Zinser, a 2011 graduate of Topsail High School. Zinser attended NC State and was the junior varsity basketball coach at Fuquay-Varina High School before accepting the job at Topsail.

