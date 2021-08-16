Section of beach closed for filming of Netflix series “Florida Man” in Carolina Beach
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of the beach at Carolina Beach is closed today due to the filming of a Netflix series.
A section of the beach strand near 300 Carolina Beach Avenue North will be closed off on Monday, while Netflix films its upcoming series, “Florida Man.”
Visitors entering the beach at this location will be redirected north or south of the area. The beach strand will reopen to the public Monday evening.
Additionally, minor traffic delays should be expected in that area Monday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 18.
