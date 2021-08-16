Senior Connect
Run, but don’t go too fast, during Historic Wilmington Foundation’s weekend run

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Take in the sights of historic homes and places during a run through Wilmington.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation will host its Run Through History this weekend.

The self-paced and self-guided run will take participants on either a 5K route through Wilmington or one of three one-mile options.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation provides a booklet for runners to follow.

“We are not timing,” said Travis Gilbert, the executive director of the foundation. “You can sprint, you can saunter, you can stroll through these routes. Please take your time and explore all the history. The winners are not who runs the course the fastest but it’s about who raises the most money for the Historic Wilmington Foundation.

Register for the run at historicwilmington.org.

