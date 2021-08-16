Rep. Rouzer, Sen. Tillis on events unfolding in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC. (WECT) - Members of Congress who represent southeastern North Carolina in the United States House of Representatives and Senate have made statements regarding the recent events unfolding in Afghanistan.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who is a member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, released a statement following reports the Taliban had taken control of the capital city of Kabul.

“President Biden has been detached from reality, and Afghanistan has now fallen to the Taliban. “

While not dealt the best hand, the buck still stops squarely with President Biden. He had ample opportunity to plan a strategic and orderly withdrawal based on the conditions on the ground, just as his military leaders advised him to do. Instead, he set an arbitrary deadline based on political considerations. And while the world watched in horror as the Taliban made rapid advances these past few weeks, Biden could have called for debilitating airstrikes against the Taliban to prevent them from taking Kabul. Instead, he continued his vacation uninterrupted.

“Now the brutal regime that enslaves women and girls and assisted the terrorists who cowardly attacked us on 9/11 is back in power. It is only a matter of time before Afghanistan once again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who despise our way of life and will seek to murder more Americans.

“While President Biden promised the world that ‘America is back,’ he has fecklessly turned his back on our friends and allies. I pray for the safety of the many Afghans who courageously advanced the cause of freedom and assisted America over the years and now find themselves in the Taliban’s crosshairs. I hope many of our friends can soon find refuge in America.

“This is also an especially trying moment for the brave Americans who served in Afghanistan, as well as their families. I’ve heard from a number of them over the last several days. Many are angry. Others are despondent. They are grieving for the bleak future awaiting the Afghans who served alongside them.

“Our troops did everything we asked them to do and more. They served with honor, duty, and purpose. More than 2,400 brave Americans lost their lives in Operation Enduring Freedom, and tens of thousands returned home bearing the physical and invisible wounds of war. We can never forget their service and sacrifice.

“The failure we witness today falls squarely on the shoulders of our political leaders and the irresponsible decisions they made.” - Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

While Rep. David Rouzer, who represents North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, has not released a specific statement regarding the Taliban seizing power in Kabul, he did post on Twitter late last week as reports surfaced of the group’s movements toward the capital.

“Withdrawing all military personnel from Afghanistan is a bad decision. As the Taliban takes more control of the country with each passing day, we are inevitably providing terrorists another safe haven to conduct attacks against America and all of humanity.” – Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC7) on Twitter, Aug. 12, 2021.

WECT has asked Rep. Rouzer’s office for a statement on the most recent events. This story will be updated when a statement is issued. WECT has also reached out to the office of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, for a statement on the most recent events. This story will be updated when a statement is issued.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.