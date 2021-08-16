Pender High School volleyball pausing following positive COVID test
Published: Aug. 16, 2021
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender High School volleyball team is pausing all activities following a positive COVID-19 test result within the program.
A spokesman from Pender County Schools announced Monday that the Patriots will cancel three matches this week: Monday at Laney, Tuesday at Topsail and Wednesday against Wallace-Rose Hill.
Pending the results of COVID tests and player availability, the Patriots could return to the court as early as Monday, August 23 at home against Laney.
