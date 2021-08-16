Pender High School volleyball pausing following positive COVID test

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender High School volleyball team is pausing all activities following a positive COVID-19 test result within the program.

A spokesman from Pender County Schools announced Monday that the Patriots will cancel three matches this week: Monday at Laney, Tuesday at Topsail and Wednesday against Wallace-Rose Hill.

Pending the results of COVID tests and player availability, the Patriots could return to the court as early as Monday, August 23 at home against Laney.

An update for Pender High varsity volleyball: Posted by Pender County Schools on Monday, August 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.