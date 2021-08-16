Senior Connect
Man sentenced to at least 16 years in prison for attack of 63-year-old woman in Bladen County

William Brent Shaw
William Brent Shaw(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for an attack of a woman in Bladen County in 2020.

According to District Attorney Jon David, William Brent Shaw was sentenced to 192 to 243 months in prison.

Officials say that Shaw broke into the home of a 63-year-old woman on West Walnut Street in Bladenboro on the morning of Jan. 2, 2020.

“Evidence showed that the victim was in her apartment when the defendant forced his way in from the backdoor‚” a news release from the DA’s Office states. “The defendant was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. The defendant armed with a box cutter confronted the victim demanding money. The defendant then knocked her over a living room table. The victim was then assaulted with the box cutter and sustained multiple cuts to her arms, face, chest, neck, and throat.

“Before receiving medical attention, the victim crawled out the front of her apartment to her neighbor, who contacted 911. Both Officers and Deputies responded to the call and found the defendant matched the description provided by the victim. Law enforcement through a thorough investigation were able to find the path the defendant fled. They recovered the grey sweatshirt covered in blood. The defendant was also found to have blood on his pants and shoes when apprehended by law enforcement.”

