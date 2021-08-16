Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tropics roaring with activity, summery conditions for SE NC

Tracking The Tropics
Tracking The Tropics(WECT News)
By Claire Fry
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! After a warm and steamy day, expect conditions to remain in the sticky 80s for your evening plans. A pop-up shower, downpour, or storm is still possible into the overnight hours. Grab an umbrella just to be safe!

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Fred will lumber into the Florida Panhandle today and, by midweek, will have jammed most of its remnant moisture northward into the Blue Ridge. As the Cape Fear Region will lie on the easternmost edge of this moisture packet, your First Alert Forecast features nonzero rain chances: 30% Tuesday and 40-50% Wednesday and Thursday. Between such pop-up showers, downpours, and storms, expect steamy sun periods, light to moderate southeast breezes, and daily high temperatures in the deep 80s to locally lower 90s.

Your First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring Tropical Depression Grace. Mid-level winds are likely to steer Grace briskly through the northern Caribbean islands through midweek. Late in the week, your First Alert Weather Team will be guarded against Grace turning north through the Bahamas but, as of now, the best data suggests the system will continue to chug into the Gulf of Mexico. So, your weekend forecast for the Cape Fear Region does not reflect a visit from Grace and maintains summery sunshine, seasonable heat and humidity, and daily rain chances near that 40% baseline.

Beyond Fred and Grace, your First Alert Weather Team continues to track Tropical Depression Eight near Bermuda. Middle and upper-level winds are likely steer Eight erratically and occasionally claw at its structure but, nonetheless, the system will have a chance to intensify into a tropical storm named Henri. By the way: Henri is pronounced on-REE. Thankfully, this tropical system is not likely to ever visit the Cape Fear Region directly, but some of its swell may reach local beaches and enhance the risk of rip currents late in the week and into the weekend.

Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Remember, you can catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. A customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

