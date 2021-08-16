CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.

Since it opened in 2008, the utility company has billed its water and sewer customers on a bimonthly basis.

“Moving to monthly billing will bring customers’ CFPUA bills more in-line with other household expenses, making them easier for customers to manage,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “The change will not affect the rates that customers pay for water and sewer by volume. Because bills will now be issued monthly, the fixed service charges that appear on customers’ bills will be half of what they were on bimonthly bills.”

While the transition to monthly billing will begin in October, officials say some customers may receive their final bimonthly bill in the first few days of October.

“This is a change that many of our customers have requested over the years,” CFPUA Customer Service Director Kristi Irick said. “We’re excited to move to a schedule that we feel will make it easier for customers to manage and keep up with their bills.”

To check whether a bill is in the previous bimonthly format or the new monthly format, check the “Meter Readings” section near the bottom of your bill. If the “Present Read” and “Previous Read” dates are two months apart, it is a bimonthly bill and the next bill should be in the monthly format. (See the example below)

