Car strikes column at IHOP in Wilmington

According to officials at the scene, a car drove over a parking block at the IHOP located at...
According to officials at the scene, a car drove over a parking block at the IHOP located at 5628 Carolina Beach Road and struck a column in front of the entrance.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car hit a column at a Wilmington restaurant and caught on fire Monday afternoon.

According to officials at the scene, a car drove over a parking block at the IHOP located at 5628 Carolina Beach Road and struck a column in front of the entrance.

The car caught on fire but firefighters from a fire station located next door to the restaurant were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was injured.

