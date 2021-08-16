Car strikes column at IHOP in Wilmington
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car hit a column at a Wilmington restaurant and caught on fire Monday afternoon.
According to officials at the scene, a car drove over a parking block at the IHOP located at 5628 Carolina Beach Road and struck a column in front of the entrance.
The car caught on fire but firefighters from a fire station located next door to the restaurant were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
No one was injured.
