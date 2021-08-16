BACK TO SCHOOL: New Hanover Co. Schools transportation director discusses bus preparations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools Director of Transportation Mark Clawson sat down with WECT Monday morning to discuss what students can expect on buses this school year.

Students will be required to wear masks on all school buses.

Clawson also said that will be regularly disinfected - once each day with an electrostatic spray while drivers will disinfect high-touch areas twice each day.

Clawson added that bus drivers will continue to do “community stops” on their routes.

“We changed last year, we had to with the reduction of drivers, to what’s called community stops,” Clawson said. “We don’t stop the bus as often, we don’t drive as deep into neighborhoods. It allows us to do shorter runs, which is good for COVID exposure. But it allows the same driver to go back to the same school and deliver another set of kids who would have otherwise been delivered by another driver if one had been available.”

