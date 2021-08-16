Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

BACK TO SCHOOL: New Hanover Co. Schools transportation director discusses bus preparations

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools Director of Transportation Mark Clawson sat down with WECT Monday morning to discuss what students can expect on buses this school year.

Students will be required to wear masks on all school buses.

Clawson also said that will be regularly disinfected - once each day with an electrostatic spray while drivers will disinfect high-touch areas twice each day.

Clawson added that bus drivers will continue to do “community stops” on their routes.

“We changed last year, we had to with the reduction of drivers, to what’s called community stops,” Clawson said. “We don’t stop the bus as often, we don’t drive as deep into neighborhoods. It allows us to do shorter runs, which is good for COVID exposure. But it allows the same driver to go back to the same school and deliver another set of kids who would have otherwise been delivered by another driver if one had been available.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Crews removed the Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.
Crews work to remove Confederate statues early Sunday morning
The City of Raleigh is implementing a mask mandate for indoor spaces regardless of a person’s...
Raleigh issues mask mandate starting at 5 p.m. Friday
Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park Amphitheater will require vaccinations or negative Covid tests from artists, fans
Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Governor Cooper, state health officials plead for school boards that didn’t mandate masks to reconsider

Latest News

Commissioner Frank Williams was sworn in as the North Carolina Association of County...
Brunswick County commissioner sworn in as 105th NCACC president
Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.
CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October
Pender High School
Pender High School volleyball pausing following positive COVID test
school buses
Back to School: Bus preparations