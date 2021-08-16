Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available

By Amanda Alvarado and Morgan Carlson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Gray News) - Only two intensive care unit beds are available in Alabama out of the state’s 1,562, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

Even though hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, the state has never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, WSFA reported.

On Monday, hospitals in the state were treating 2,631 patients with COVID-19, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations in Alabama have increased rapidly this month.

Baptist Health confirmed last week that its hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville were in “negative status” for ICU and hospital beds. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.

The hospitals were also on diversion at times last week. Diversion is a temporary status for a healthcare facility in which it informs local emergency medical services that it’s beds are full and cannot take additional patients.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said UAB Hospital in Birmingham has had to delay surgeries and treatments because they don’t have enough healthcare resources available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Crews removed the Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.
Crews work to remove Confederate statues early Sunday morning
The City of Raleigh is implementing a mask mandate for indoor spaces regardless of a person’s...
Raleigh issues mask mandate starting at 5 p.m. Friday
The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
Portion of Carolina Beach closed for Netflix film "Florida Man"
Section of beach closed for filming of Netflix series “Florida Man” in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965
Haiti Awake, a non-profit organization started by a Wilmington woman is helping Haitian people...
Wilmington woman’s organization helping Haiti after earthquake devastation
Run Through History
Run, but don’t go too fast, during Historic Wilmington Foundation’s weekend run