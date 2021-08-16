Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

8 people shot outside NY apartment building

Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.(Source: News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Authorities said eight people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City apartment building early Monday.

The victims – three males and five females – were part of a large group gathered outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn just after midnight.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27. Police said they were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said minors were at the scene but were not hurt.

Police said about 100 to 150 people were listening to music in the area when the shooting occurred.

There have been no arrests so far. Police said two shooters were possibly involved.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Crews removed the Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.
Crews work to remove Confederate statues early Sunday morning
The City of Raleigh is implementing a mask mandate for indoor spaces regardless of a person’s...
Raleigh issues mask mandate starting at 5 p.m. Friday
Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park Amphitheater will require vaccinations or negative Covid tests from artists, fans
Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Governor Cooper, state health officials plead for school boards that didn’t mandate masks to reconsider

Latest News

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
US official: Top commander talks with Taliban on evacuation
FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an...
Chasing Tide: Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again
A WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by recreating his parachute jump on D-day.
100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday
Commissioner Frank Williams was sworn in as the North Carolina Association of County...
Brunswick County commissioner sworn in as 105th NCACC president
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake