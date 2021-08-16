Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A California veteran celebrated his 100th birthday by recreating the World War II parachute jump he made 77 years ago.

Tom Rice stepped out of a vintage plane over the beaches of Coronado to symbolize the D-Day invasion jump he made in Normandy, France, decades ago when he was a member of the legendary 101st Airborne’s parachute infantry regiment.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and helped capture Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in Germany.

After the war he became an educator, teaching in schools for over 40 years.

Rice was aided in his birthday D-Day recreation by former U.S. Navy SEAL team members and was greeted by scores of residents and members of the military, who lined the beach to show their support.

When the centenarian was asked about his secret to longevity, he simply said, “keep moving.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Crews removed the Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.
Crews work to remove Confederate statues early Sunday morning
The City of Raleigh is implementing a mask mandate for indoor spaces regardless of a person’s...
Raleigh issues mask mandate starting at 5 p.m. Friday
Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park Amphitheater will require vaccinations or negative Covid tests from artists, fans
Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Governor Cooper, state health officials plead for school boards that didn’t mandate masks to reconsider

Latest News

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
US official: Top commander talks with Taliban on evacuation
FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an...
Chasing Tide: Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again
Commissioner Frank Williams was sworn in as the North Carolina Association of County...
Brunswick County commissioner sworn in as 105th NCACC president
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake