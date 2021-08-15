Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after a brief chase in Wilmington on Sunday afternoon.

Wilmington Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 1000 block of S. 10th Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. They flagged down a vehicle leaving the area and caught up with the driver on Dawson Street after a short chase.

All three people inside the vehicle were detained and questioned, but detectives were not able to prove any of them were responsible for the ShotSpotter alert going out.

20-year-olld Mehki Lemon was charged with felony speeding to elude, carrying a concealed weapon, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

A minor was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and was released to a guardian. The other minor in the vehicle was not charged.

