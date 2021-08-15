Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Foodies enjoy food truck rodeo, businesses looking to rebound

Locals enjoy a variety of food trucks
Locals enjoy a variety of food trucks(Dru Loman)
By Dru Loman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Foodies were excited to dig in at New Hanover County’s Ogden Park.

“Sun is out, fantastic day,” said local Carey Childress. “Got here early thinking there’s going to be a crowd and sure enough there is a crowd.”

Locals lined up for a food truck rodeo featuring snow cones, tacos, beer and more. It was an event for all ages.

Those working the food trucks were grateful to see the business after a year like none other.

“It’s been a battle with the sanitation and keeping everyone safe,” said Buddy Lusch with P.T.’s Grille. “We are just happy we’ve made it through and look forward to pushing forward.”

Food truck workers were happy to finally get back to large events.

“We’ve been doing a lot of hospitals and neighborhood parties and stuff like that, private communities,” said Nick Rock with T’Geaux Boys. “Getting back to doing public stuff, concerts and all that is really awesome.”

The event was organized by the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County and will impact the future of the county’s parks.

“We use this as one of our primary fundraisers and awareness events to get people out to the parks aware of what we have and park resources and increase utilization and hopefully grow the park system as a whole,” said Mark Ihnat, vice president of the board of directors for the New Hanover County Parks Conservancy.

While those in attendance had a wide variety of food trucks to visit, they were just happy to have some sense of normalcy.

“Because of last year not happening, I’m so excited to just see everyone here,” said Childress. “I mean this is just phenomenal for New Hanover County.”

There were more than 15 food trucks in attendance and all proceeds from the event will benefit New Hanover County parks.

If you are interesting in donating, visit the New Hanover County Parks and Gardens website.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Raleigh is implementing a mask mandate for indoor spaces regardless of a person’s...
Raleigh issues mask mandate starting at 5 p.m. Friday
Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park Amphitheater will require vaccinations or negative Covid tests from artists, fans
Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Governor Cooper, state health officials plead for school boards that didn’t mandate masks to reconsider
Officials say the incident happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain around 12:05 p.m....
Lightning strikes near 7 hikers on Grandfather Mountain, 4 injured
Crews removed the Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.
Crews work to remove Confederate statues early Sunday morning

Latest News

(Source: WECT)
Ogden Park to host Food Truck Rodeo
Cape Fear Foodie: Your Guide to Food and Fun
Cape Fear Foodie
The Cape Fear offers plenty of brunch options, with menu items suitable for every taste...like...
Cape Fear Foodie: Bunches of brunches
Cheesesmith opens brick and mortar location in Cargo District
Cheesesmith is back in business in the Cargo District