Foodies enjoy food truck rodeo, businesses looking to rebound

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Foodies were excited to dig in at New Hanover County’s Ogden Park.

“Sun is out, fantastic day,” said local Carey Childress. “Got here early thinking there’s going to be a crowd and sure enough there is a crowd.”

Locals lined up for a food truck rodeo featuring snow cones, tacos, beer and more. It was an event for all ages.

Those working the food trucks were grateful to see the business after a year like none other.

“It’s been a battle with the sanitation and keeping everyone safe,” said Buddy Lusch with P.T.’s Grille. “We are just happy we’ve made it through and look forward to pushing forward.”

Food truck workers were happy to finally get back to large events.

“We’ve been doing a lot of hospitals and neighborhood parties and stuff like that, private communities,” said Nick Rock with T’Geaux Boys. “Getting back to doing public stuff, concerts and all that is really awesome.”

The event was organized by the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County and will impact the future of the county’s parks.

“We use this as one of our primary fundraisers and awareness events to get people out to the parks aware of what we have and park resources and increase utilization and hopefully grow the park system as a whole,” said Mark Ihnat, vice president of the board of directors for the New Hanover County Parks Conservancy.

While those in attendance had a wide variety of food trucks to visit, they were just happy to have some sense of normalcy.

“Because of last year not happening, I’m so excited to just see everyone here,” said Childress. “I mean this is just phenomenal for New Hanover County.”

There were more than 15 food trucks in attendance and all proceeds from the event will benefit New Hanover County parks.

If you are interesting in donating, visit the New Hanover County Parks and Gardens website.

