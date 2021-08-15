Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tropical moisture brings scattered showers, puts a cap on high temperatures

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Aug. 14, 2021
By Claire Fry
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Although we’ve had plenty of sun these past few days, expect that to change as we dive into the day. Shower chances ramp up into the early afternoon and will continue to be possible even into the evening.

The tropical system known as Fred will struggle to re-strengthen in the Florida Straits wrapping up this weekend. In the coming days, the storm will track to the south and west of the Cape Fear Region but still close enough to share moisture for growing rain chances: 40-50% for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Such showers and any associated clouds will also help cap daily temperatures in the 80s versus the 90s.

Elsewhere in the tropics: Tropical Storm Grace formed from Tropical Depression Seven Early Saturday morning. Seven formed Friday morning over the warm waters of the very low latitudes of the Atlantic Ocean. Grace should initially follow a similar track to that which Fred took. If you have some downtime this weekend, visit wect.com/hurricane to make sure you have the knowledge and tools in case a storm threat emerges later in Hurricane Season.

Also! Don’t forget to catch your seven-day forecast here! Anytime you would like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

