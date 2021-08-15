Senior Connect
Crews work to remove Confederate statues early Sunday morning

Crews removed the Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.
Crews removed the Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.(Matt Mercer)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews started the removal process for two Confederate statues on Market Street around 5:00 Sunday morning.

Cpl. Crystal Williamson says the Wilmington Police Department blocked off the area to keep the public away from crews working. Williamson says they started early to avoid Sunday traffic and expect to wrap up before 11 a.m.

Related: City Council votes to permanently remove two Confederate statues

The statues, which were located at Third Street and Market Street, were put into storage in June 2020 in accordance with state law citing public safety concerns. A local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will take possession of the statues.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

