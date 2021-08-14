YMCA of Southeastern NC sees growth, in search of 100+ employees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is looking to make a big impact in the community after being affected by the pandemic.

“Childcare, athletics, it has completely bounced back,” said Corey Maarschalk, the YMCA Youth Services Branch Director. “Our membership is continuing to bounce back. Not quite where we were pre-pandemic, but it, too, is coming back.”

New Hanover County Schools announced that the YMCA was selected to be the primary provider of afterschool programming at 15 of its elementary schools, tripling the size of its program.

An expansion of the program means more jobs.

“Kids need mentorship right now more than ever,” said John Adams, the YMCA Healthy Living Engagement Director. “They need interaction and they need the ability to find people that can guide them and lead them.”

The YMCA held a job fair on Saturday seeking those who have a passion to work with kids.

“Positions are available Monday through Friday from about 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” said Maarschalk. “Even if people have availability two or three days out of those five, that would be a huge help for us.”

Lifeguards and swim lesson instructors are also needed at the YMCA of Southeastern NC, the largest provider of aquatic programming in the Greater Wilmington community.

“We are looking for those individuals who want to come and share their abilities within the aquatics department,” said Adams. “Our pool is certainly a beacon here, as well as our community pools.”

Those on staff are excited about the growth of the YMCA and thrilled to serve those in southeastern North Carolina.

“There is so much more obviously than the gym,” said Adams. “There’s so much more that we can offer and the ability to grow these programs within the schools, as well as here at the Y, is a great opportunity for all to get involved with.”

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is expecting to serve between 900 to 1,300 children through the new partnership with New Hanover County Schools.

For those interested in working for the YMCA, visit their website to learn more.

