Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Riverfront Park Amphitheater will require vaccinations or negative Covid tests from artists, fans

Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Effective October 4, Wilmington’s biggest concert venue will enforce stricter rules to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Live Nation Entertainment, the concert and ticketing company that hosts shows at Riverfront Park, announced that artists and fans at its venues must be fully vaccinated or show a negative Covid test to attend its events, NBC News reports.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

Employees of Live Nation will have to be vaccinated and will not get a pass with just a negative test result.

The first show scheduled at Wilmington’s venue after this rule is officially in effect is Chicago, on October 12. This weekend, comedian Jim Gaffigan is scheduled to perform.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
Police Tape Line
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night
Demecus Devone McMillan has been charged with murder in the death of Christopher Clibbons.
One person in custody after Bladen County man found dead from gunshot wound
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in...
No charges will be filed in shooting at New Hanover County construction site, deputies say

Latest News

Officials say the incident happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain around 12:05 p.m....
Lightning strikes near 7 hikers on Grandfather Mountain, 4 injured
16-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster Co., S.C.
UNCW women's basketball player Camille Downs
UNCW women’s basketball full 2021-22 schedule released, includes visit to Duke
Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Governor Cooper, state health officials plead for school boards that didn’t mandate masks to reconsider