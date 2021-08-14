Riverfront Park Amphitheater will require vaccinations or negative Covid tests from artists, fans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Effective October 4, Wilmington’s biggest concert venue will enforce stricter rules to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Live Nation Entertainment, the concert and ticketing company that hosts shows at Riverfront Park, announced that artists and fans at its venues must be fully vaccinated or show a negative Covid test to attend its events, NBC News reports.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

Employees of Live Nation will have to be vaccinated and will not get a pass with just a negative test result.

The first show scheduled at Wilmington’s venue after this rule is officially in effect is Chicago, on October 12. This weekend, comedian Jim Gaffigan is scheduled to perform.

