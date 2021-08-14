First Alert Forecast: tropical activity to boost rain chances, hold down temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! The Cape Fear Region will have another hot and mostly storm-free day Saturday afternoon and evening. Please rest, hydrate, and be neighborly amid high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and the heat index pegging values like 100, 103, even 106.

The tropical system known as Fred will struggle to re-strengthen in the Florida Straits this weekend. In the coming days, the storm will track to the south and west of the Cape Fear Region but still close enough to share moisture for growing rain chances: 50-60% for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Such showers and any associated clouds will also help cap daily temperatures in the 70s and 80s versus the 90s.

Elsewhere in the tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven formed Friday morning over the warm waters of the very low latitudes of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s expected to strengthen, eventually garnering the name “Grace: and should initially follow a similar track to that which Fred took. If you have some down time this weekend, visit wect.com/hurricane to make sure you have the knowledge and tools in case a storm threat emerges later in Hurricane Season.

Don't forget to catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

