First Alert Forecast: Remnants of Fred increase rain odds, seasonable temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Expect temperatures this evening to remain in the 80s through dinnertime and even all of the way up to midnight before diving into the middle 70s. Ladies, sleeveless tops/dresses are a good move tonight!

The tropical system known as Fred will struggle to re-strengthen in the Florida Straits this weekend. In the coming days, the storm will track to the south and west of the Cape Fear Region but still close enough to share moisture for growing rain chances: 40-50% for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Such showers and any associated clouds will also help cap daily temperatures in the 80s versus the 90s.

Elsewhere in the tropics: Tropical Storm Grace formed from Tropical Depression Seven Early Saturday morning. Seven formed Friday morning over the warm waters of the very low latitudes of the Atlantic Ocean. Grace should initially follow a similar track to that which Fred took. If you have some downtime this weekend, visit wect.com/hurricane to make sure you have the knowledge and tools in case a storm threat emerges later in Hurricane Season.

Don't forget to catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

