Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

The 19-year-old woman was charged with negligent use of a weapon. She reportedly was visiting a...
The 19-year-old woman was charged with negligent use of a weapon. She reportedly was visiting a Kenosha, WIsconsin, apartment where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.

A criminal complaint charging the 19-year-old woman with negligent use of a weapon said she was visiting a Kenosha apartment on Tuesday afternoon where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.

The woman, who a witness said had been drinking, picked up the handgun, “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it,” when the gun went off, the complaint filed Thursday said.

The man, who was standing in a doorway, was shot in the thigh, authorities said. He left and went into another apartment, where police found him after responding to a 911 call, the Kenosha News reported.

A tourniquet was applied to his leg to stop the bleeding before he was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on his condition, but authorities said he was facing charges for violating bond conditions that prevented him from having a weapon.

The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it “accidentally went off,” according to the complaint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in...
No charges will be filed in shooting at New Hanover County construction site, deputies say
Demecus Devone McMillan has been charged with murder in the death of Christopher Clibbons.
One person in custody after Bladen County man found dead from gunshot wound
Police Tape Line
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against...
Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday before an almost entirely unmasked audience of...
Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person