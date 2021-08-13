Wilmington man accused of sex crimes against a child
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is accused of multiple sex crimes, including statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.
According to law enforcement officials, U.S. Marshalls arrested James Donelle Gause, 50, after an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.
Gause is being held under a $1 million bond.
The WPD says the investigation is ongoing.
