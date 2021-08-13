Wilmington man accused of sex crimes against a child

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is accused of multiple sex crimes, including statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

According to law enforcement officials, U.S. Marshalls arrested James Donelle Gause, 50, after an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.

Gause is being held under a $1 million bond.

The WPD says the investigation is ongoing.

