Wallace man accused of killing witness in his murder trial in court this afternoon

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of killing a witness in his forthcoming murder trial will go before a judge in Duplin County this afternoon.

Nashid Porter, of Wallace, is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2014 death of Obediah Hester.

At the time Porter was out on bond for a 2012 murder in Pender County when authorities say he shot and killed Hester execution-style between Wallace and Harrells.

He was convicted in the Pender county murder in 2016 and was given life in prison. Two years later the state Court of Appeals upheld that conviction.

In the Duplin County murder, Porter is facing the possibility of a death sentence if convicted.

Prosecutors have not given any indication what may happen at the 1:00 p.m. hearing today in Kenansville.

In 2014, Porter rejected plea deals in both cases that would have given him two life sentences.

