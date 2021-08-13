Senior Connect
VIDEO: Pod of dolphins greet boaters off Wrightsville Beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pod of dolphins recently paid a visit to some local boaters, who were able to capture the encounter on video.

Lambert Long and Gene Long took these videos of dolphins swimming next to their boat while about 90 miles offshore of Wrightsville Beach.

