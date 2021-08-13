VIDEO: Pod of dolphins greet boaters off Wrightsville Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pod of dolphins recently paid a visit to some local boaters, who were able to capture the encounter on video.

Lambert Long and Gene Long took these videos of dolphins swimming next to their boat while about 90 miles offshore of Wrightsville Beach.

