Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW women’s basketball full 2021-22 schedule released, includes visit to Duke

UNCW women's basketball player Camille Downs
UNCW women's basketball player Camille Downs(Tim Cowie/UNCW Sports)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team’s schedule is set for the 2021-22 season.

After going 7-14 last season, the Seahawks will begin the new season against Division II opponent Mount Olive on Wednesday, November 10 at 7 p.m. at home in Trask Coliseum.

The UNCW women’s basketball team is led by fifth-year head coach Karen Barefoot.

UNCW athletics sent out a press release, including these notes regarding the women’s basketball schedule:

  • The Seahawks will face four 2020-21 non-conference opponents again this season, including contests against Campbell, Norfolk State, UNCG and Mercer. UNCW went 2-2 against the quartet last year.
  • UNCW makes its first visit to Duke since the 2015-16 campaign when the Seahawks and Blue Devils square off on Nov. 14 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The teams were slated to play last season before Duke canceled its campaign.
  • Maryland welcomes the Seahawks to Xfinity Center on Nov. 18, marking the first meeting between the two teams since Dec. 29, 2009, when the Terrapins claimed a 67-61 verdict over UNCW.
  • Campbell and UNCW renew their series for the 50th time when the teams meet in Buies Creek on Nov. 23. The Camels hold a 32-17 advantage in the series after securing a 70-57 victory in last year’s encounter at Trask Coliseum.
  • UNCW plays host to Coastal Carolina at Trask Coliseum on Nov. 20, marking the third time in the last five years the Seahawks and Chanticleers have faced each other. The Seahawks are 23-7 all-time over Coastal Carolina, but the Chanticleers have won the last two pairings.
  • Radford returns to the schedule for the first time since 2007-08 when the Highlanders visit the Port City on Nov. 27. The Seahawks are 3-0 all-time against Radford in Wilmington.
  • The Seahawks visit Winthrop for the first time since Nov. 19, 1999, when the teams tangle in Rock Hill, S.C., on Dec. 1. The visiting team has won all four of the previous meetings.
  • UNCW aims for its sixth straight win vs. Norfolk State on Dec. 16.
  • The Seahawks, who host East Carolina on Dec. 19, have won four of the last five installments against the Pirates, but trail the series by a 32-25 margin.
  • UNCW closes out the non-conference schedule with a pair of Southern Conference opponents, traveling to UNCG on Dec. 22 and Mercer on Dec. 28. The Seahawks split a pair of games last year against the two foes, edging the Spartans, 60-55, before dropping an 87-51 verdict to the Bears in the non-conference finale.

For the full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
Police Tape Line
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night
Demecus Devone McMillan has been charged with murder in the death of Christopher Clibbons.
One person in custody after Bladen County man found dead from gunshot wound
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in...
No charges will be filed in shooting at New Hanover County construction site, deputies say

Latest News

Former BMX World Champion Ryan Nyquist is back home in Wilmington after coaching the first U-S...
Wilmington world champion coaches first U.S. Olympians in BMX Freestyle
UNCW men's basketball 2021-22 full schedule released
UNCW men’s basketball releases full 2021-22 schedule
Topsail High School track
Topsail High School football and volleyball paused after positive COVID-19 tests
Hockey summer showdown features Wilmington police, fire department