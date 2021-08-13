UNCW women’s basketball full 2021-22 schedule released, includes visit to Duke

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team’s schedule is set for the 2021-22 season.

After going 7-14 last season, the Seahawks will begin the new season against Division II opponent Mount Olive on Wednesday, November 10 at 7 p.m. at home in Trask Coliseum.

The UNCW women’s basketball team is led by fifth-year head coach Karen Barefoot.

UNCW athletics sent out a press release, including these notes regarding the women’s basketball schedule:

The Seahawks will face four 2020-21 non-conference opponents again this season, including contests against Campbell, Norfolk State, UNCG and Mercer. UNCW went 2-2 against the quartet last year.

UNCW makes its first visit to Duke since the 2015-16 campaign when the Seahawks and Blue Devils square off on Nov. 14 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The teams were slated to play last season before Duke canceled its campaign.

Maryland welcomes the Seahawks to Xfinity Center on Nov. 18, marking the first meeting between the two teams since Dec. 29, 2009, when the Terrapins claimed a 67-61 verdict over UNCW.

Campbell and UNCW renew their series for the 50th time when the teams meet in Buies Creek on Nov. 23. The Camels hold a 32-17 advantage in the series after securing a 70-57 victory in last year’s encounter at Trask Coliseum.

UNCW plays host to Coastal Carolina at Trask Coliseum on Nov. 20, marking the third time in the last five years the Seahawks and Chanticleers have faced each other. The Seahawks are 23-7 all-time over Coastal Carolina, but the Chanticleers have won the last two pairings.

Radford returns to the schedule for the first time since 2007-08 when the Highlanders visit the Port City on Nov. 27. The Seahawks are 3-0 all-time against Radford in Wilmington.

The Seahawks visit Winthrop for the first time since Nov. 19, 1999, when the teams tangle in Rock Hill, S.C., on Dec. 1. The visiting team has won all four of the previous meetings.

UNCW aims for its sixth straight win vs. Norfolk State on Dec. 16.

The Seahawks, who host East Carolina on Dec. 19, have won four of the last five installments against the Pirates, but trail the series by a 32-25 margin.

UNCW closes out the non-conference schedule with a pair of Southern Conference opponents, traveling to UNCG on Dec. 22 and Mercer on Dec. 28. The Seahawks split a pair of games last year against the two foes, edging the Spartans, 60-55, before dropping an 87-51 verdict to the Bears in the non-conference finale.

For the full schedule, click here.

