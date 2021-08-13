Senior Connect
UNCW welcomes freshmen to campus, COVID-19 precautions in place

By Dru Loman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A long awaited day finally arrived for UNCW freshmen. Move-in day.

“We are very excited,” said UNCW chancellor Dr. Jose Sartarelli. “This is very special. We haven’t done this for two years. The last time we did was the fall of 2019.”

Parents watched as a volunteer move-in crew swarmed their cars to bring items to their child’s dorm room.

“It is exciting,” said parent Chere Titchener. “They did a wonderful job. A well-oiled machine downstairs. They got her in and out of the car so fast.”

The year will bring some familiarity to the freshman though - masks. They must be worn inside for those unvaccinated and vaccinated. There is additional step for students who aren’t vaccinated.

“We are asking them to be tested every week,” said Sartarelli.

While the year might not look like students envisioned it, they just want to have some sense of normalcy and be able to go to an in-person class, while complying with the university’s policy.

“They just want to keep everyone here,” said incoming freshman Kristen Fields. “So, I appreciate all the efforts they are going through because I want to stay here and enjoy campus this fall.”

While parents and students began decorating dorm rooms in preparation for a new journey, the university’s chancellor understands the importance of students and staff following the rules this fall.

“It is going to be exciting, but we are going to have to be very careful to protect ourselves against the pandemic,” said Sartarelli.

More than 4000 students will move onto campus Friday and Saturday.

