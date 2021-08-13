Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Schwarzenegger to those against COVID policies: ‘Screw your freedom’

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t want to hear about personal freedoms as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States.

In an interview with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindam this week, the former California governor had a name for anti-maskers.

“You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask,” the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger said.

According to the Republican actor, it’s time for Americans to come together to beat the virus.

“The only way we prevent it is: Get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here,’” Schwarzenegger said.

“No, screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say ‘I have the right to do XYZ,’ when you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in...
No charges will be filed in shooting at New Hanover County construction site, deputies say
It’s unclear if the fire was intentionally set. Police are still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say
Police Tape Line
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Jeff Nunes says they delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying,...
Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US rushes in troops to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan
City of Northwest giving away free hurricane preparedness bags on Saturday