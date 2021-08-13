Senior Connect
Public hearing set for bridge replacement project in Brunswick Co.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public hearing to seek the public’s feedback on a proposed project within the Green Swamp Preserve.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public hearing to seek feedback on a proposed project within the Green Swamp Preserve.

“The proposed project is needed to replace a bridge over Driving Creek on N.C. 211 (Green Swamp Road),” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “The amendment would provide about a half acre for drainage and temporary construction easement.  About another half acre of right of way is needed to replace the bridge.”

More information on the project can be found here.

The formal presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.

You can take part by computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/920091805

By phone: +1-646-749-3122, access code: 920-091-805

One-touch tel: +16467493122,,920091805#

Comments also can be submitted by calling 984-205-6615, project code 8026, or emailing Green-Swamp-Preserve@publicinput.com by Aug. 20.

