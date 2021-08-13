Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday.(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a FedEx driver who was sitting in his truck.

WLBT reports police in Jackson, Mississippi responded to the shooting Wednesday night and found Robert Williams suffering gunshot wounds in the vehicle.

Williams was later pronounced dead. Another man in the truck was shot in the arm.

Police have yet to announce any information on possible motives or suspects in the shooting investigation.

REST IN PEACE! This is what it was like when Robert Williams came to deliver a package to your home. He was shot and...

Posted by WLBT 3 On Your Side on Friday, August 13, 2021

A friend of Williams established an online fundraiser for the driver to help his family with expenses.

The organizer said he leaves behind seven children and a wife.

The fundraiser has garnered more than $30,000 in donations as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in...
No charges will be filed in shooting at New Hanover County construction site, deputies say
It’s unclear if the fire was intentionally set. Police are still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say
Police Tape Line
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Jeff Nunes says they delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying,...
Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US rushes in troops to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan
City of Northwest giving away free hurricane preparedness bags on Saturday
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Schwarzenegger to those against COVID policies: ‘Screw your freedom’