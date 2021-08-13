Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening.

The female pedestrian was struck just after 9 p.m. Thursday at 5014 Market Street, near the intersection of New Centre Drive. She was then transported by EMS to the hospital. WPD’s traffic unit is investigating.

The westbound lanes of Market Street near New Centre Drive were blocked off for around two hours, but have since reopened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

WPD is on scene right now at 5041 Market Street where one pedestrian was struck just after 9 p.m. by a vehicle. The...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
It’s unclear if the fire was intentionally set. Police are still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say
One person was injured in an early morning shooting Wednesday, according to the Wilmington...
One person injured in shooting in Wilmington
Christopher Flood
Charlotte murder suspect captured in Wilmington
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says no one was inside a submerged 1980s model Ford...
Deputies: No one inside submerged Ford Mustang pulled from Cape Fear River

Latest News

Former BMX World Champion Ryan Nyquist is back home in Wilmington after coaching the first U-S...
Wilmington world champion coaches first U.S. Olympians in BMX Freestyle
'Our State' features Pepsi and peanuts (Source: Our State)
‘Our State’ features North Carolina landmarks in August issue
Health officials urging for children to wear masks in schools and other public places.
Pediatricians concerned over COVID-19 impact on younger population
Despite a self-imposed hiring freeze, the Town of Navassa is adding an old employee back to the...
Mayor of Navassa appointed as acting ‘administrative’ police chief