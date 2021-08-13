Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening.

The female pedestrian was struck just after 9 p.m. Thursday at 5014 Market Street, near the intersection of New Centre Drive. She was then transported by EMS to the hospital. WPD’s traffic unit is investigating.

The westbound lanes of Market Street near New Centre Drive were blocked off for around two hours, but have since reopened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

