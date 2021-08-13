One person in custody after Bladen County man found dead from gunshot wound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Clibbons was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home in Kelly.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 1763 Lightwood Knot Road.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person shot and possible kidnapping. Demecus Devone McMillan has been arrested and charged with one county of murder and one count of kidnapping.

According to officials, McMillan shot Clibbons at his home and kidnapped Tasheena Shandelle McMillan, his estranged wife, and dropped her off in Pender County.

Wallace Police later found McMilland at his home and Tasheena McMillan was found safe at her home in Pender County. She later implicated McMillan in the shooting on Clibbons.

The investigation is ongoing.

