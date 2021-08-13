Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: P. T. C. 7 is born, Tropical activity to help flip Cape Fear weather pattern

By Gabe Ross
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on the final leg of this Friday. As Tropical Depression Fred struggles to re-strengthen in the Florida Straits, the Cape Fear Region will have another hot and mostly storm-free day Friday afternoon and evening. Please rest, hydrate, and be neighborly amid high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and the heat index pegging values like 100, 103, even 106.

In the coming days, Fred will track to the south and west of the Cape Fear Region but still close enough to share moisture for growing rain chances: 10-20% Saturday, 50-60% for Sunday into early next week. Such showers and any associated clouds will also help cap daily temperatures in the 70s and 80s versus the 90s.

Elsewhere in the tropics: new storm development is soon possible with Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven over the warm waters of the very low latitudes of the Atlantic Ocean. The most likely track for Seven is, at least initially, quite similar to that which Fred took. The next tropical storm name on the list is “Grace”.

Visit wect.com/hurricane to make sure you have the knowledge and tools in case a storm threat emerges later in Hurricane Season.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

