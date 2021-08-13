Dead heads can jam out to help out our community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dead heads are invited to jam out to help out those in need in our community.

The City of Wilmington’s Port City Jerry Day For The United Way returns.

The free event is on Sat., Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

Donations will go to the United Way of the Cape Fear Area.

The event includes performances from Grateful Dead cover band Suggesting Rhythm and Wilmington’s Dead cover band The Possums.

The event was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help prevent the spread of COVID, the event, which is usually held indoors, is outdoors this year.

More information is available here.

