Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dead heads can jam out to help out our community

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dead heads are invited to jam out to help out those in need in our community.

The City of Wilmington’s Port City Jerry Day For The United Way returns.

The free event is on Sat., Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

Donations will go to the United Way of the Cape Fear Area.

The event includes performances from Grateful Dead cover band Suggesting Rhythm and Wilmington’s Dead cover band The Possums.

The event was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help prevent the spread of COVID, the event, which is usually held indoors, is outdoors this year.

More information is available here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
Police Tape Line
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night
Demecus Devone McMillan has been charged with murder in the death of Christopher Clibbons.
One person in custody after Bladen County man found dead from gunshot wound
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in...
No charges will be filed in shooting at New Hanover County construction site, deputies say

Latest News

'Our State' features Pepsi and peanuts (Source: Our State)
‘Our State’ features North Carolina landmarks in August issue
Two films remain in summer series of Wilmington Jewish Film Festival
Debbie Smith spoke to WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski about the summer series of the Wilmington Jewish Film Festival
Debbie Smith spoke to WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski about the summer series of the Wilmington Jewish...
Two films remain in summer series of Wilmington Jewish Film Festival
Members of the Modern Widows Club
Carolyn Moor, founder of Modern Widows Club, to speak at community event Tuesday