Columbus County to provide temporary staffing as Nakina Rescue struggles to resume operations

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County officials announced Friday that they will provide temporary EMS staffing as Nakina Rescue continues its efforts to resume services.

A news release states that John Ward, the chief of Nakina Fire and Rescue, informed county officials on July 27 that Nakina Rescue would be capable of resuming services within a week.

“As of today’s date, Nakina Rescue remains unable to provide EMS services at the required level of care,” according to the release. “The county will provide for a temporary, 24-hour staffed EMS crew at the Old Dock Fire Department until Nakina Rescue can provide services at the required level of care.”

If Nakina Rescue is unable to resume services within 60 days, Columbus County officials said they will look into a permanent alternative for the Nakina EMS District.

The Whiteville News Reporter previously reported that the county suspended Nakina Rescue, effective June 7, in a letter signed by County Attorney Amanda Prince.

In that letter, according to the News Reporter, the county cited two issues. First, Nakina Rescue failed to “provide Advanced EMT level of care on a routine basis.” The second claim was that it failed to “submit EMS Care Data to the N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services within 24 hours of an incident, as required by NC Administrative Code.”

The June 7 letter states that Nakina Rescue was in breach of its contract with the county due to the alleged violations and the agency was required to submit a corrective plan to the county within ten days. That plan was submitted, according to the News Reporter, and feedback was given by the county.

According to the News Reporter, the county’s three options, as outlined in the June 7 letter, were downgrading Nakina Fire and Rescue to EMT level, dispatch mutual aid from a nearby agency at the advanced EMT level or higher, or contracting with another state licensed agency to provide services for the Nakina area.

