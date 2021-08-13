Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

City of Northwest giving away free hurricane preparedness bags on Saturday

(WLOX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - As the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches, the city of Northwest will be giving away free hurricane preparedness bags during an event on Saturday.

The event will take place at city hall, located at 4889 Vernon Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until all the bags are gone.

City officials stress there are a limited number of bags, so make sure to be there early.

For a complete list of items to include in your hurricane kit, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in...
No charges will be filed in shooting at New Hanover County construction site, deputies say
It’s unclear if the fire was intentionally set. Police are still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say
Police Tape Line
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night

Latest News

One person in custody after Bladen County man found dead from gunshot wound
One person in custody after Bladen County man found dead from gunshot wound
Demecus Devone McMillan has been charged with murder in the death of Christopher Clibbons.
One person in custody after Bladen County man found dead from gunshot wound
Columbus County to provide temporary staffing as Nakina Rescue struggles to resume operations
Wallace man accused of killing witness in his murder trial in court this afternoon