City of Northwest giving away free hurricane preparedness bags on Saturday

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - As the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches, the city of Northwest will be giving away free hurricane preparedness bags during an event on Saturday.

The event will take place at city hall, located at 4889 Vernon Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until all the bags are gone.

City officials stress there are a limited number of bags, so make sure to be there early.

For a complete list of items to include in your hurricane kit, click here.

