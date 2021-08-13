Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dreadlock-rockin’ dog in Michigan is donning more than just a dope doggy hairdo.

She’s bringing her talented stylist some well-earned social media fame.

If you spot Ms. Eva and her twisted top on a walk and shout, “Who are you wearing?”

The answer is Locs by Liya.

The doggy dreads are hand-twisted by Aliya Johnson.

What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.

The Detroit-area loctician said she’s been twisting up clients with quality and care for years.

But it was only when her stellar work on Ms. Eva went viral that her business boomed.

One day, Johnson hopes to open her own salon to service clients and canines side by side.

But for now, she said she’s just happy her work is bringing people and pets together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large house was destroyed and another significantly damaged in a fire Wednesday night in...
Fire destroys one home, significantly damages another in Ocean Isle Beach
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in...
No charges will be filed in shooting at New Hanover County construction site, deputies say
Demecus Devone McMillan has been charged with murder in the death of Christopher Clibbons.
One person in custody after Bladen County man found dead from gunshot wound
Police Tape Line
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Market Street Thursday night

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
VIDEO: Pod of dolphins swim next to boat
VIDEO: Dolphins visit local boaters (Source: Lambert Long)
VIDEO: Pod of dolphins swim next to boat (Source: Gene Long)
VIDEO: Pod of dolphins swim next to boat (Source: Gene Long)
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies