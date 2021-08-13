Senior Connect
4 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida

FILE PHOTO - One of the Broward County, Florida teachers and the assistant teacher who died were from the same school. An elementary school and a high school teacher also died from COVID complications between Tuesday and Wednesday.(WFOR, KSNV via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Three teachers and an assistant teacher in the same Florida county died from COVID-related issues just before the school year is set to start, officials said.

Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, told WFOR that one of the teachers and the assistant teacher who died were from the same school. An elementary school and a high school teacher at different area schools also died between Tuesday and Wednesday.

CNN reported at least three of them were unvaccinated. Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood said Friday she also had been made aware of their deaths.

The other educator’s vaccination status wasn’t immediately known, CNN said.

The school system is one of the largest in the country. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 18.

According to its COVID-19 dashboard, there have been at least 151 cases reported since Aug. 1 - 138 employees and 13 students.

The school board voted this week to maintain a mask mandate for schools, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning the mandates in the state.

