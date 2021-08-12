Senior Connect
Woman uncovers massive megalodon tooth in North Myrtle Beach

One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.
One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: Tina Farley)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Lots of time spent searching among the ocean waters for a megalodon tooth finally paid off for one local woman.

Tina Farley said she discovered a massive megalodon tooth a few weeks ago in a swash near Beach Cove Resort.

She found it while looking for sharks’ teeth and thought it was a rock at first.

Just to be sure that it was the real deal, Farley took it to Coastal Scuba who verified that it was a real megalodon tooth.

Farley said she lives in the area and looks all the time for megalodon teeth, and now she can finally she say that she found one.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

