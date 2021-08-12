Senior Connect
Wilmington police name suspect in Wednesday morning double shooting

Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent...
Terry Joequill Wilson is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is wanted in connection with a double shooting in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Wilmington police and the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams unit conducted a search Thursday afternoon of a home on Chestnut Street in Wilmington for the suspect — identified as 22-year-old Terry Joequill Wilson — but came up empty.

Wilson is accused of shooting two people in the area of Anderson and Rankin streets around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they managed to find one victim suffering from two gunshots. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Previously, the WPD said officers searched the surrounding area for a second victim but were unable to locate one. However, the second victim showed up at the hospital Wednesday night suffering from a gunshot wound, the release stated.

Wilson is wanted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

“It’s very important that we have help from the community in these matters. In this case, we did have cooperation and that cooperation allowed us to identify a suspect which culminated in criminal charges,” said Chief Donny Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use the WPD app to send in tips.

